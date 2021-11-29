Ex-Dividend Reminder: Commerce Bancshares, Houlihan Lokey and Shutterstock

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/1/21, Commerce Bancshares Inc (Symbol: CBSH), Houlihan Lokey Inc (Symbol: HLI), and Shutterstock Inc (Symbol: SSTK) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Commerce Bancshares Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.2625 on 12/17/21, Houlihan Lokey Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.43 on 12/15/21, and Shutterstock Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.21 on 12/16/21. As a percentage of CBSH's recent stock price of $71.01, this dividend works out to approximately 0.37%, so look for shares of Commerce Bancshares Inc to trade 0.37% lower — all else being equal — when CBSH shares open for trading on 12/1/21. Similarly, investors should look for HLI to open 0.38% lower in price and for SSTK to open 0.19% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CBSH, HLI, and SSTK, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Commerce Bancshares Inc (Symbol: CBSH):



Houlihan Lokey Inc (Symbol: HLI):



Shutterstock Inc (Symbol: SSTK):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.48% for Commerce Bancshares Inc, 1.52% for Houlihan Lokey Inc, and 0.75% for Shutterstock Inc.

In Monday trading, Commerce Bancshares Inc shares are currently up about 0.6%, Houlihan Lokey Inc shares are up about 1.1%, and Shutterstock Inc shares are up about 0.3% on the day.

