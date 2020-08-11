Ex-Dividend Reminder: Comfort Systems USA, HNI and Visa

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/13/20, Comfort Systems USA Inc (Symbol: FIX), HNI Corp (Symbol: HNI), and Visa Inc (Symbol: V) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Comfort Systems USA Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.105 on 8/25/20, HNI Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.305 on 9/1/20, and Visa Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 9/1/20. As a percentage of FIX's recent stock price of $54.42, this dividend works out to approximately 0.19%, so look for shares of Comfort Systems USA Inc to trade 0.19% lower — all else being equal — when FIX shares open for trading on 8/13/20. Similarly, investors should look for HNI to open 0.92% lower in price and for V to open 0.15% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for FIX, HNI, and V, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Comfort Systems USA Inc (Symbol: FIX):



HNI Corp (Symbol: HNI):



Visa Inc (Symbol: V):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.77% for Comfort Systems USA Inc, 3.69% for HNI Corp, and 0.61% for Visa Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Comfort Systems USA Inc shares are currently up about 1.7%, HNI Corp shares are up about 2.9%, and Visa Inc shares are up about 0.1% on the day.

