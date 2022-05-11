Ex-Dividend Reminder: Comfort Systems USA, Applied Industrial Technologies and Timken

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/13/22, Comfort Systems USA Inc (Symbol: FIX), Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: AIT), and Timken Co. (Symbol: TKR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Comfort Systems USA Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.14 on 5/27/22, Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.34 on 5/31/22, and Timken Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.31 on 6/2/22. As a percentage of FIX's recent stock price of $84.05, this dividend works out to approximately 0.17%, so look for shares of Comfort Systems USA Inc to trade 0.17% lower — all else being equal — when FIX shares open for trading on 5/13/22. Similarly, investors should look for AIT to open 0.33% lower in price and for TKR to open 0.52% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for FIX, AIT, and TKR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Comfort Systems USA Inc (Symbol: FIX):



Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: AIT):



Timken Co. (Symbol: TKR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.67% for Comfort Systems USA Inc, 1.32% for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc., and 2.09% for Timken Co..

In Wednesday trading, Comfort Systems USA Inc shares are currently up about 0.1%, Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. shares are up about 0.8%, and Timken Co. shares are up about 1% on the day.

