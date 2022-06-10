Ex-Dividend Reminder: Comerica, T Rowe Price Group and Horace Mann Educators

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/14/22, Comerica, Inc. (Symbol: CMA), T Rowe Price Group Inc. (Symbol: TROW), and Horace Mann Educators Corp. (Symbol: HMN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Comerica, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.68 on 7/1/22, T Rowe Price Group Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.20 on 6/29/22, and Horace Mann Educators Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.32 on 6/30/22. As a percentage of CMA's recent stock price of $76.72, this dividend works out to approximately 0.89%, so look for shares of Comerica, Inc. to trade 0.89% lower — all else being equal — when CMA shares open for trading on 6/14/22. Similarly, investors should look for TROW to open 1.03% lower in price and for HMN to open 0.89% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CMA, TROW, and HMN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Comerica, Inc. (Symbol: CMA):



T Rowe Price Group Inc. (Symbol: TROW):



Horace Mann Educators Corp. (Symbol: HMN):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.55% for Comerica, Inc., 4.13% for T Rowe Price Group Inc., and 3.55% for Horace Mann Educators Corp..

In Friday trading, Comerica, Inc. shares are currently down about 2.8%, T Rowe Price Group Inc. shares are down about 4.1%, and Horace Mann Educators Corp. shares are down about 0.9% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.