Ex-Dividend Reminder: Comerica, Community Trust Bancorp and T Rowe Price Group

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/14/21, Comerica, Inc. (Symbol: CMA), Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (Symbol: CTBI), and T Rowe Price Group Inc. (Symbol: TROW) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Comerica, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.68 on 7/1/21, Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.385 on 7/1/21, and T Rowe Price Group Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.08 on 6/29/21. As a percentage of CMA's recent stock price of $76.90, this dividend works out to approximately 0.88%, so look for shares of Comerica, Inc. to trade 0.88% lower — all else being equal — when CMA shares open for trading on 6/14/21. Similarly, investors should look for CTBI to open 0.87% lower in price and for TROW to open 0.55% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CMA, CTBI, and TROW, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Comerica, Inc. (Symbol: CMA):



Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (Symbol: CTBI):



T Rowe Price Group Inc. (Symbol: TROW):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.54% for Comerica, Inc., 3.49% for Community Trust Bancorp, Inc., and 2.22% for T Rowe Price Group Inc..

In Thursday trading, Comerica, Inc. shares are currently up about 1%, Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. shares are up about 0.6%, and T Rowe Price Group Inc. shares are up about 0.2% on the day.

