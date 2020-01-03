Ex-Dividend Reminder: Comcast, New York Times and Interdigital

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/7/20, Comcast Corp (Symbol: CMCSA), New York Times Co. (Symbol: NYT), and Interdigital Inc (Symbol: IDCC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Comcast Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.21 on 1/29/20, New York Times Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 1/23/20, and Interdigital Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.35 on 1/22/20. As a percentage of CMCSA's recent stock price of $45.05, this dividend works out to approximately 0.47%, so look for shares of Comcast Corp to trade 0.47% lower — all else being equal — when CMCSA shares open for trading on 1/7/20. Similarly, investors should look for NYT to open 0.15% lower in price and for IDCC to open 0.64% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CMCSA, NYT, and IDCC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Comcast Corp (Symbol: CMCSA):



New York Times Co. (Symbol: NYT):



Interdigital Inc (Symbol: IDCC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.86% for Comcast Corp, 0.62% for New York Times Co., and 2.56% for Interdigital Inc .

In Friday trading, Comcast Corp shares are currently down about 0.7%, New York Times Co. shares are down about 0.8%, and Interdigital Inc shares are down about 1.5% on the day.

