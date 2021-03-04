Ex-Dividend Reminder: Columbia Sportswear, Lancaster Colony and Public Service Enterprise Group

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/8/21, Columbia Sportswear Co. (Symbol: COLM), Lancaster Colony Corp. (Symbol: LANC), and Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (Symbol: PEG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Columbia Sportswear Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.26 on 3/22/21, Lancaster Colony Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.75 on 3/31/21, and Public Service Enterprise Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.51 on 3/31/21. As a percentage of COLM's recent stock price of $102.30, this dividend works out to approximately 0.25%, so look for shares of Columbia Sportswear Co. to trade 0.25% lower — all else being equal — when COLM shares open for trading on 3/8/21. Similarly, investors should look for LANC to open 0.43% lower in price and for PEG to open 0.94% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. Columbia Sportswear Co. (Symbol: COLM) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 14+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for COLM, LANC, and PEG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Columbia Sportswear Co. (Symbol: COLM):



Lancaster Colony Corp. (Symbol: LANC):



Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (Symbol: PEG):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.02% for Columbia Sportswear Co., 1.72% for Lancaster Colony Corp., and 3.76% for Public Service Enterprise Group Inc.

In Thursday trading, Columbia Sportswear Co. shares are currently off about 0.2%, Lancaster Colony Corp. shares are down about 0.4%, and Public Service Enterprise Group Inc shares are down about 0.7% on the day.

