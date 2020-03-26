Ex-Dividend Reminder: Colony Capital, Host Hotels & Resorts and Essex Property Trust

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/30/20, Colony Capital Inc (Symbol: CLNY), Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (Symbol: HST), and Essex Property Trust Inc (Symbol: ESS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Colony Capital Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.11 on 4/15/20, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 4/15/20, and Essex Property Trust Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $2.0775 on 4/15/20. As a percentage of CLNY's recent stock price of $2.08, this dividend works out to approximately 5.29%, so look for shares of Colony Capital Inc to trade 5.29% lower — all else being equal — when CLNY shares open for trading on 3/30/20. Similarly, investors should look for HST to open 1.58% lower in price and for ESS to open 1.04% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CLNY, HST, and ESS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Colony Capital Inc (Symbol: CLNY):



Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (Symbol: HST):



Essex Property Trust Inc (Symbol: ESS):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 21.15% for Colony Capital Inc , 6.32% for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc, and 4.15% for Essex Property Trust Inc.

In Thursday trading, Colony Capital Inc shares are currently up about 5.6%, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc shares are up about 4.2%, and Essex Property Trust Inc shares are down about 0.3% on the day.

