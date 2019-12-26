Ex-Dividend Reminder: Colony Capital, Chimera Investment and Two Harbors Investment

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/30/19, Colony Capital Inc (Symbol: CLNY), Chimera Investment Corp (Symbol: CIM), and Two Harbors Investment Corp (Symbol: TWO) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Colony Capital Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.11 on 1/15/20, Chimera Investment Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 1/31/20, and Two Harbors Investment Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 1/24/20. As a percentage of CLNY's recent stock price of $4.77, this dividend works out to approximately 2.31%, so look for shares of Colony Capital Inc to trade 2.31% lower — all else being equal — when CLNY shares open for trading on 12/30/19. Similarly, investors should look for CIM to open 2.36% lower in price and for TWO to open 2.66% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CLNY, CIM, and TWO, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Colony Capital Inc (Symbol: CLNY):



Chimera Investment Corp (Symbol: CIM):



Two Harbors Investment Corp (Symbol: TWO):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 9.22% for Colony Capital Inc , 9.43% for Chimera Investment Corp, and 10.63% for Two Harbors Investment Corp.

In Thursday trading, Colony Capital Inc shares are currently up about 1.5%, Chimera Investment Corp shares are up about 0.1%, and Two Harbors Investment Corp shares are trading flat on the day.

