Ex-Dividend Reminder: Colliers International Group, TFI International and Kirkland Lake Gold

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/29/20, Colliers International Group Inc (Symbol: CIGI), TFI International Inc (Symbol: TFII), and Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (Symbol: KL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Colliers International Group Inc will pay its semi-annual dividend of $0.05 on 7/13/20, TFI International Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.26 on 7/15/20, and Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.125 on 7/13/20. As a percentage of CIGI's recent stock price of $56.84, this dividend works out to approximately 0.09%, so look for shares of Colliers International Group Inc to trade 0.09% lower — all else being equal — when CIGI shares open for trading on 6/29/20. Similarly, investors should look for TFII to open 0.78% lower in price and for KL to open 0.32% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CIGI, TFII, and KL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Colliers International Group Inc (Symbol: CIGI):



TFI International Inc (Symbol: TFII):



Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (Symbol: KL):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.18% for Colliers International Group Inc, 3.12% for TFI International Inc, and 1.29% for Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd.

In Thursday trading, Colliers International Group Inc shares are currently off about 0.8%, TFI International Inc shares are down about 0.3%, and Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd shares are up about 0.6% on the day.

