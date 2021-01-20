Ex-Dividend Reminder: Colgate-Palmolive, Pembina Pipeline and Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/22/21, Colgate-Palmolive Co. (Symbol: CL), Pembina Pipeline Corp (Symbol: PBA), and Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (Symbol: ILPT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Colgate-Palmolive Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.44 on 2/16/21, Pembina Pipeline Corp will pay its monthly dividend of $0.21 on 2/12/21, and Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.33 on 2/18/21. As a percentage of CL's recent stock price of $79.17, this dividend works out to approximately 0.56%, so look for shares of Colgate-Palmolive Co. to trade 0.56% lower — all else being equal — when CL shares open for trading on 1/22/21. Similarly, investors should look for PBA to open 0.74% lower in price and for ILPT to open 1.48% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CL, PBA, and ILPT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Colgate-Palmolive Co. (Symbol: CL):



Pembina Pipeline Corp (Symbol: PBA):



Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (Symbol: ILPT):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.22% for Colgate-Palmolive Co., 8.82% for Pembina Pipeline Corp, and 5.91% for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust.

In Wednesday trading, Colgate-Palmolive Co. shares are currently down about 2.1%, Pembina Pipeline Corp shares are up about 0.9%, and Industrial Logistics Properties Trust shares are trading flat on the day.

