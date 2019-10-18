Ex-Dividend Reminder: Colgate-Palmolive, Lowe's Companies and LTC Properties

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/22/19, Colgate-Palmolive Co. (Symbol: CL), Lowe's Companies Inc (Symbol: LOW), and LTC Properties, Inc. (Symbol: LTC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Colgate-Palmolive Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.43 on 11/15/19, Lowe's Companies Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.55 on 11/6/19, and LTC Properties, Inc. will pay its monthly dividend of $0.19 on 10/31/19. As a percentage of CL's recent stock price of $67.86, this dividend works out to approximately 0.63%, so look for shares of Colgate-Palmolive Co. to trade 0.63% lower — all else being equal — when CL shares open for trading on 10/22/19. Similarly, investors should look for LOW to open 0.49% lower in price and for LTC to open 0.37% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CL, LOW, and LTC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Colgate-Palmolive Co. (Symbol: CL):



Lowe's Companies Inc (Symbol: LOW):



LTC Properties, Inc. (Symbol: LTC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.53% for Colgate-Palmolive Co., 1.95% for Lowe's Companies Inc, and 4.40% for LTC Properties, Inc..

In Friday trading, Colgate-Palmolive Co. shares are currently off about 0.3%, Lowe's Companies Inc shares are trading flat, and LTC Properties, Inc. shares are down about 0.2% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.