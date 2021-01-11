Ex-Dividend Reminder: Colfax, Accenture and Johnson Outdoors

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/13/21, Colfax Corp (Symbol: CFXA), Accenture plc (Symbol: ACN), and Johnson Outdoors Inc (Symbol: JOUT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Colfax Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.4375 on 1/15/21, Accenture plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.88 on 2/12/21, and Johnson Outdoors Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.21 on 1/28/21. As a percentage of CFXA's recent stock price of $165.18, this dividend works out to approximately 0.87%, so look for shares of Colfax Corp to trade 0.87% lower — all else being equal — when CFXA shares open for trading on 1/13/21. Similarly, investors should look for ACN to open 0.34% lower in price and for JOUT to open 0.18% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CFXA, ACN, and JOUT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Colfax Corp (Symbol: CFXA):



Accenture plc (Symbol: ACN):



Johnson Outdoors Inc (Symbol: JOUT):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.48% for Colfax Corp, 1.35% for Accenture plc, and 0.72% for Johnson Outdoors Inc.

In Monday trading, Colfax Corp shares are currently off about 2.7%, Accenture plc shares are off about 0.9%, and Johnson Outdoors Inc shares are down about 0.4% on the day.

