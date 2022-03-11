Ex-Dividend Reminder: Cohen & Steers Tax-advantaged Preferred Securities, Federal Realty Investment Trust and Xperi Holding

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/15/22, Cohen & Steers Tax-advantaged Preferred Securities (Symbol: PTA), Federal Realty Investment Trust (Symbol: FRT), and Xperi Holding Corp (Symbol: XPER) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Cohen & Steers Tax-advantaged Preferred Securities will pay its monthly dividend of $0.13 on 3/31/22, Federal Realty Investment Trust will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.07 on 4/15/22, and Xperi Holding Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 3/30/22. As a percentage of PTA's recent stock price of $21.39, this dividend works out to approximately 0.61%, so look for shares of Cohen & Steers Tax-advantaged Preferred Securities to trade 0.61% lower — all else being equal — when PTA shares open for trading on 3/15/22. Similarly, investors should look for FRT to open 0.88% lower in price and for XPER to open 0.30% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PTA, FRT, and XPER, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Cohen & Steers Tax-advantaged Preferred Securities (Symbol: PTA):



Federal Realty Investment Trust (Symbol: FRT):



Xperi Holding Corp (Symbol: XPER):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 7.29% for Cohen & Steers Tax-advantaged Preferred Securities, 3.54% for Federal Realty Investment Trust, and 1.20% for Xperi Holding Corp.

In Friday trading, Cohen & Steers Tax-advantaged Preferred Securities shares are currently trading flat, Federal Realty Investment Trust shares are up about 1.1%, and Xperi Holding Corp shares are up about 1.8% on the day.

