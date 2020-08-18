Ex-Dividend Reminder: Cognizant Technology Solutions, Cogent Communications Holdings and Timken

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/20/20, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (Symbol: CTSH), Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (Symbol: CCOI), and Timken Co. (Symbol: TKR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.22 on 8/31/20, Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.705 on 9/4/20, and Timken Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.28 on 9/3/20. As a percentage of CTSH's recent stock price of $67.52, this dividend works out to approximately 0.33%, so look for shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. to trade 0.33% lower — all else being equal — when CTSH shares open for trading on 8/20/20. Similarly, investors should look for CCOI to open 1.04% lower in price and for TKR to open 0.51% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CTSH, CCOI, and TKR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (Symbol: CTSH):



Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (Symbol: CCOI):



Timken Co. (Symbol: TKR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.30% for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., 4.17% for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc., and 2.05% for Timken Co. .

In Tuesday trading, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. shares are currently trading flat, Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. shares are up about 0.9%, and Timken Co. shares are down about 0.2% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.