Ex-Dividend Reminder: Cognex, Open Text and Ebix

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/3/22, Cognex Corp (Symbol: CGNX), Open Text Corp (Symbol: OTEX), and Ebix Inc (Symbol: EBIX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Cognex Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.065 on 3/18/22, Open Text Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.2209 on 3/25/22, and Ebix Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.075 on 3/16/22. As a percentage of CGNX's recent stock price of $67.87, this dividend works out to approximately 0.10%, so look for shares of Cognex Corp to trade 0.10% lower — all else being equal — when CGNX shares open for trading on 3/3/22. Similarly, investors should look for OTEX to open 0.51% lower in price and for EBIX to open 0.26% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CGNX, OTEX, and EBIX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Cognex Corp (Symbol: CGNX):



Open Text Corp (Symbol: OTEX):



Ebix Inc (Symbol: EBIX):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.38% for Cognex Corp, 2.03% for Open Text Corp, and 1.03% for Ebix Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Cognex Corp shares are currently up about 0.5%, Open Text Corp shares are up about 0.1%, and Ebix Inc shares are off about 1.6% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.