Markets
CGNX

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Cognex, Moody's and Snap-On

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/18/22, Cognex Corp (Symbol: CGNX), Moody's Corp. (Symbol: MCO), and Snap-On, Inc. (Symbol: SNA) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Cognex Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.065 on 9/2/22, Moody's Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.70 on 9/9/22, and Snap-On, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.42 on 9/9/22. As a percentage of CGNX's recent stock price of $48.20, this dividend works out to approximately 0.13%, so look for shares of Cognex Corp to trade 0.13% lower — all else being equal — when CGNX shares open for trading on 8/18/22. Similarly, investors should look for MCO to open 0.22% lower in price and for SNA to open 0.62% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CGNX, MCO, and SNA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Cognex Corp (Symbol: CGNX):

CGNX+Dividend+History+Chart

Moody's Corp. (Symbol: MCO):

MCO+Dividend+History+Chart

Snap-On, Inc. (Symbol: SNA):

SNA+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.54% for Cognex Corp, 0.87% for Moody's Corp., and 2.48% for Snap-On, Inc..

In Tuesday trading, Cognex Corp shares are currently down about 0.7%, Moody's Corp. shares are down about 0.3%, and Snap-On, Inc. shares are down about 0.6% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CGNXMCOSNA

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular