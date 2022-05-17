Ex-Dividend Reminder: Cognex, Cognizant Technology Solutions and Healthcare Services Group

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/19/22, Cognex Corp (Symbol: CGNX), Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (Symbol: CTSH), and Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (Symbol: HCSG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Cognex Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.065 on 6/3/22, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.27 on 5/31/22, and Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.2125 on 6/24/22. As a percentage of CGNX's recent stock price of $50.17, this dividend works out to approximately 0.13%, so look for shares of Cognex Corp to trade 0.13% lower — all else being equal — when CGNX shares open for trading on 5/19/22. Similarly, investors should look for CTSH to open 0.36% lower in price and for HCSG to open 1.21% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CGNX, CTSH, and HCSG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Cognex Corp (Symbol: CGNX):



Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (Symbol: CTSH):



Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (Symbol: HCSG):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.52% for Cognex Corp, 1.45% for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., and 4.84% for Healthcare Services Group, Inc..

In Tuesday trading, Cognex Corp shares are currently up about 3.6%, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. shares are up about 2.4%, and Healthcare Services Group, Inc. shares are up about 2.2% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.