Ex-Dividend Reminder: Cogent Communications Holdings, Textron and Global Payments

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/12/20, Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (Symbol: CCOI), Textron Inc (Symbol: TXT), and Global Payments Inc (Symbol: GPN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.66 on 3/27/20, Textron Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.02 on 4/1/20, and Global Payments Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.195 on 3/27/20. As a percentage of CCOI's recent stock price of $81.19, this dividend works out to approximately 0.81%, so look for shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. to trade 0.81% lower — all else being equal — when CCOI shares open for trading on 3/12/20. Similarly, investors should look for TXT to open 0.06% lower in price and for GPN to open 0.12% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CCOI, TXT, and GPN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (Symbol: CCOI):



Textron Inc (Symbol: TXT):



Global Payments Inc (Symbol: GPN):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.25% for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc., 0.25% for Textron Inc, and 0.46% for Global Payments Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. shares are currently down about 0.7%, Textron Inc shares are up about 4.7%, and Global Payments Inc shares are up about 2.5% on the day.

