Ex-Dividend Reminder: Cogent Communications Holdings, Snap-On and Zurn Water Solutions

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/18/21, Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (Symbol: CCOI), Snap-On, Inc. (Symbol: SNA), and Zurn Water Solutions Corp (Symbol: ZWS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.83 on 12/3/21, Snap-On, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.42 on 12/10/21, and Zurn Water Solutions Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.03 on 12/7/21. As a percentage of CCOI's recent stock price of $79.00, this dividend works out to approximately 1.05%, so look for shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. to trade 1.05% lower — all else being equal — when CCOI shares open for trading on 11/18/21. Similarly, investors should look for SNA to open 0.64% lower in price and for ZWS to open 0.08% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CCOI, SNA, and ZWS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (Symbol: CCOI):



Snap-On, Inc. (Symbol: SNA):



Zurn Water Solutions Corp (Symbol: ZWS):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.20% for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc., 2.55% for Snap-On, Inc., and 0.32% for Zurn Water Solutions Corp.

In Tuesday trading, Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. shares are currently up about 0.5%, Snap-On, Inc. shares are up about 0.3%, and Zurn Water Solutions Corp shares are down about 0.7% on the day.

