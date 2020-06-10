Ex-Dividend Reminder: Coca-Cola, Leggett & Platt and Tootsie Roll Industries

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/12/20, Coca-Cola Co (Symbol: KO), Leggett & Platt, Inc. (Symbol: LEG), and Tootsie Roll Industries Inc (Symbol: TR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Coca-Cola Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.41 on 7/1/20, Leggett & Platt, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 7/15/20, and Tootsie Roll Industries Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.09 on 7/6/20. As a percentage of KO's recent stock price of $48.96, this dividend works out to approximately 0.84%, so look for shares of Coca-Cola Co to trade 0.84% lower — all else being equal — when KO shares open for trading on 6/12/20. Similarly, investors should look for LEG to open 1.08% lower in price and for TR to open 0.25% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for KO, LEG, and TR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Coca-Cola Co (Symbol: KO):



Leggett & Platt, Inc. (Symbol: LEG):



Tootsie Roll Industries Inc (Symbol: TR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.35% for Coca-Cola Co , 4.34% for Leggett & Platt, Inc., and 0.98% for Tootsie Roll Industries Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Coca-Cola Co shares are currently down about 0.1%, Leggett & Platt, Inc. shares are off about 2%, and Tootsie Roll Industries Inc shares are up about 0.3% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.