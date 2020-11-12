Ex-Dividend Reminder: Coca-Cola European Partners, Black Hills and BGC Partners

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/16/20, Coca-Cola European Partners plc (Symbol: CCEP), Black Hills Corporation (Symbol: BKH), and BGC Partners Inc - Class A (Symbol: BGCP) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Coca-Cola European Partners plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.85 on 12/1/20, Black Hills Corporation will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.565 on 12/1/20, and BGC Partners Inc - Class A will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.01 on 12/1/20. As a percentage of CCEP's recent stock price of $40.46, this dividend works out to approximately 2.10%, so look for shares of Coca-Cola European Partners plc to trade 2.10% lower — all else being equal — when CCEP shares open for trading on 11/16/20. Similarly, investors should look for BKH to open 0.91% lower in price and for BGCP to open 0.29% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CCEP, BKH, and BGCP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Coca-Cola European Partners plc (Symbol: CCEP):



Black Hills Corporation (Symbol: BKH):



BGC Partners Inc - Class A (Symbol: BGCP):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 8.40% for Coca-Cola European Partners plc, 3.62% for Black Hills Corporation, and 1.16% for BGC Partners Inc - Class A.

In Thursday trading, Coca-Cola European Partners plc shares are currently up about 0.7%, Black Hills Corporation shares are down about 2%, and BGC Partners Inc - Class A shares are off about 1.6% on the day.

