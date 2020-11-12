Markets
CCEP

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Coca-Cola European Partners, Black Hills and BGC Partners

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/16/20, Coca-Cola European Partners plc (Symbol: CCEP), Black Hills Corporation (Symbol: BKH), and BGC Partners Inc - Class A (Symbol: BGCP) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Coca-Cola European Partners plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.85 on 12/1/20, Black Hills Corporation will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.565 on 12/1/20, and BGC Partners Inc - Class A will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.01 on 12/1/20. As a percentage of CCEP's recent stock price of $40.46, this dividend works out to approximately 2.10%, so look for shares of Coca-Cola European Partners plc to trade 2.10% lower — all else being equal — when CCEP shares open for trading on 11/16/20. Similarly, investors should look for BKH to open 0.91% lower in price and for BGCP to open 0.29% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CCEP, BKH, and BGCP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Coca-Cola European Partners plc (Symbol: CCEP):

CCEP+Dividend+History+Chart

Black Hills Corporation (Symbol: BKH):

BKH+Dividend+History+Chart

BGC Partners Inc - Class A (Symbol: BGCP):

BGCP+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 8.40% for Coca-Cola European Partners plc, 3.62% for Black Hills Corporation, and 1.16% for BGC Partners Inc - Class A.

In Thursday trading, Coca-Cola European Partners plc shares are currently up about 0.7%, Black Hills Corporation shares are down about 2%, and BGC Partners Inc - Class A shares are off about 1.6% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CCEP BKH BGCP

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular