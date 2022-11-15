Ex-Dividend Reminder: Coca-Cola Europacific Partners, Centerra Gold and Glaxosmithkline

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/17/22, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc (Symbol: CCEP), Centerra Gold Inc (Symbol: CGAU), and Glaxosmithkline plc (Symbol: GLAXF) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc will pay its semi-annual dividend of $1.12 on 12/7/22, Centerra Gold Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.07 on 12/2/22, and Glaxosmithkline plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.1375 on 1/12/23. As a percentage of CCEP's recent stock price of $52.52, this dividend works out to approximately 2.13%, so look for shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc to trade 2.13% lower — all else being equal — when CCEP shares open for trading on 11/17/22. Similarly, investors should look for CGAU to open 1.33% lower in price and for GLAXF to open 0.86% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CCEP, CGAU, and GLAXF, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc (Symbol: CCEP):



Centerra Gold Inc (Symbol: CGAU):



Glaxosmithkline plc (Symbol: GLAXF):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.27% for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc, 5.30% for Centerra Gold Inc, and 3.44% for Glaxosmithkline plc.

In Tuesday trading, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc shares are currently up about 2%, Centerra Gold Inc shares are up about 1.3%, and Glaxosmithkline plc shares are up about 2.4% on the day.

