Ex-Dividend Reminder: Coca-Cola Consolidated, Fastenal and PNM Resources

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/26/22, Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (Symbol: COKE), Fastenal Co. (Symbol: FAST), and PNM Resources Inc (Symbol: PNM) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 11/10/22, Fastenal Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.31 on 11/23/22, and PNM Resources Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.3475 on 11/10/22. As a percentage of COKE's recent stock price of $448.49, this dividend works out to approximately 0.06%, so look for shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc to trade 0.06% lower — all else being equal — when COKE shares open for trading on 10/26/22. Similarly, investors should look for FAST to open 0.67% lower in price and for PNM to open 0.75% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for COKE, FAST, and PNM, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (Symbol: COKE):



Fastenal Co. (Symbol: FAST):



PNM Resources Inc (Symbol: PNM):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.22% for Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc, 2.67% for Fastenal Co., and 3.01% for PNM Resources Inc.

In Monday trading, Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc shares are currently up about 0.9%, Fastenal Co. shares are up about 0.7%, and PNM Resources Inc shares are up about 0.3% on the day.

