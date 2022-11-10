Ex-Dividend Reminder: CNA Financial, Healthcare Realty Trust and BOK Financial

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/14/22, CNA Financial Corp (Symbol: CNA), Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (Symbol: HR), and BOK Financial Corp (Symbol: BOKF) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. CNA Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 12/1/22, Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.31 on 11/30/22, and BOK Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.54 on 11/25/22. As a percentage of CNA's recent stock price of $42.32, this dividend works out to approximately 0.95%, so look for shares of CNA Financial Corp to trade 0.95% lower — all else being equal — when CNA shares open for trading on 11/14/22. Similarly, investors should look for HR to open 1.56% lower in price and for BOKF to open 0.50% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CNA, HR, and BOKF, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

CNA Financial Corp (Symbol: CNA):



Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (Symbol: HR):



BOK Financial Corp (Symbol: BOKF):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.78% for CNA Financial Corp, 6.22% for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated, and 2.01% for BOK Financial Corp.

In Thursday trading, CNA Financial Corp shares are currently up about 2.5%, Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated shares are up about 3.7%, and BOK Financial Corp shares are up about 2.7% on the day.

