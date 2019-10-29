Ex-Dividend Reminder: CMS Energy, PNM Resources and Northwest Bancshares

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/31/19, CMS Energy Corp (Symbol: CMS), PNM Resources Inc (Symbol: PNM), and Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (Symbol: NWBI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. CMS Energy Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.3825 on 11/27/19, PNM Resources Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.29 on 11/15/19, and Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.18 on 11/15/19. As a percentage of CMS's recent stock price of $62.43, this dividend works out to approximately 0.61%, so look for shares of CMS Energy Corp to trade 0.61% lower — all else being equal — when CMS shares open for trading on 10/31/19. Similarly, investors should look for PNM to open 0.57% lower in price and for NWBI to open 1.05% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CMS, PNM, and NWBI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

CMS Energy Corp (Symbol: CMS):



PNM Resources Inc (Symbol: PNM):



Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (Symbol: NWBI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.45% for CMS Energy Corp, 2.29% for PNM Resources Inc, and 4.19% for Northwest Bancshares, Inc. .

In Tuesday trading, CMS Energy Corp shares are currently down about 0.1%, PNM Resources Inc shares are down about 0.2%, and Northwest Bancshares, Inc. shares are off about 0.1% on the day.

