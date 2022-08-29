Ex-Dividend Reminder: Clearway Energy, Lockheed Martin and Silgan Holdings

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/31/22, Clearway Energy Inc (Symbol: CWEN), Lockheed Martin Corp (Symbol: LMT), and Silgan Holdings Inc (Symbol: SLGN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Clearway Energy Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.3604 on 9/15/22, Lockheed Martin Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $2.80 on 9/23/22, and Silgan Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.16 on 9/15/22. As a percentage of CWEN's recent stock price of $37.66, this dividend works out to approximately 0.96%, so look for shares of Clearway Energy Inc to trade 0.96% lower — all else being equal — when CWEN shares open for trading on 8/31/22. Similarly, investors should look for LMT to open 0.65% lower in price and for SLGN to open 0.34% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. Silgan Holdings Inc (Symbol: SLGN) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 18+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for CWEN, LMT, and SLGN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Clearway Energy Inc (Symbol: CWEN):



Lockheed Martin Corp (Symbol: LMT):



Silgan Holdings Inc (Symbol: SLGN):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.83% for Clearway Energy Inc, 2.61% for Lockheed Martin Corp, and 1.38% for Silgan Holdings Inc.

In Monday trading, Clearway Energy Inc shares are currently down about 1.4%, Lockheed Martin Corp shares are off about 0.5%, and Silgan Holdings Inc shares are down about 0.4% on the day.

