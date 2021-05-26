Ex-Dividend Reminder: Clearway Energy, Lockheed Martin and Expeditors International of Washington

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/28/21, Clearway Energy Inc (Symbol: CWEN), Lockheed Martin Corp (Symbol: LMT), and Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (Symbol: EXPD) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Clearway Energy Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.329 on 6/15/21, Lockheed Martin Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $2.60 on 6/25/21, and Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will pay its semi-annual dividend of $0.58 on 6/15/21. As a percentage of CWEN's recent stock price of $26.71, this dividend works out to approximately 1.23%, so look for shares of Clearway Energy Inc to trade 1.23% lower — all else being equal — when CWEN shares open for trading on 5/28/21. Similarly, investors should look for LMT to open 0.67% lower in price and for EXPD to open 0.47% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CWEN, LMT, and EXPD, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Clearway Energy Inc (Symbol: CWEN):



Lockheed Martin Corp (Symbol: LMT):



Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (Symbol: EXPD):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.93% for Clearway Energy Inc, 2.70% for Lockheed Martin Corp, and 0.94% for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc..

In Wednesday trading, Clearway Energy Inc shares are currently up about 0.2%, Lockheed Martin Corp shares are off about 0.1%, and Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. shares are up about 0.5% on the day.

