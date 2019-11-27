Ex-Dividend Reminder: Clearway Energy, Ashland Global Holdings and Ball

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/29/19, Clearway Energy Inc (Symbol: CWEN), Ashland Global Holdings Inc (Symbol: ASH), and Ball Corp (Symbol: BLL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Clearway Energy Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 12/16/19, Ashland Global Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.275 on 12/15/19, and Ball Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 12/16/19. As a percentage of CWEN's recent stock price of $19.89, this dividend works out to approximately 1.01%, so look for shares of Clearway Energy Inc to trade 1.01% lower — all else being equal — when CWEN shares open for trading on 11/29/19. Similarly, investors should look for ASH to open 0.38% lower in price and for BLL to open 0.23% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CWEN, ASH, and BLL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Clearway Energy Inc (Symbol: CWEN):



Ashland Global Holdings Inc (Symbol: ASH):



Ball Corp (Symbol: BLL):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.02% for Clearway Energy Inc, 1.54% for Ashland Global Holdings Inc, and 0.90% for Ball Corp.

In Wednesday trading, Clearway Energy Inc shares are currently up about 0.6%, Ashland Global Holdings Inc shares are off about 0.2%, and Ball Corp shares are down about 0.1% on the day.

