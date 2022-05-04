Ex-Dividend Reminder: Clarus, Horton and Weis Markets

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/6/22, Clarus Corp (Symbol: CLAR), Horton Inc (Symbol: DHI), and Weis Markets, Inc. (Symbol: WMK) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Clarus Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.025 on 5/20/22, Horton Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.225 on 5/18/22, and Weis Markets, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.32 on 5/23/22. As a percentage of CLAR's recent stock price of $22.55, this dividend works out to approximately 0.11%, so look for shares of Clarus Corp to trade 0.11% lower — all else being equal — when CLAR shares open for trading on 5/6/22. Similarly, investors should look for DHI to open 0.32% lower in price and for WMK to open 0.40% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CLAR, DHI, and WMK, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Clarus Corp (Symbol: CLAR):



Horton Inc (Symbol: DHI):



Weis Markets, Inc. (Symbol: WMK):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.44% for Clarus Corp, 1.26% for Horton Inc, and 1.61% for Weis Markets, Inc..

In Wednesday trading, Clarus Corp shares are currently up about 0.1%, Horton Inc shares are down about 0.4%, and Weis Markets, Inc. shares are up about 0.2% on the day.

