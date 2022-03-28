Ex-Dividend Reminder: Claros Mortgage Trust, RioCan REIT and Osisko Gold Royalties

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/30/22, Claros Mortgage Trust Inc (Symbol: CMTG), RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (Symbol: RIOCF), and Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (Symbol: OR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Claros Mortgage Trust Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.37 on 4/15/22, RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust will pay its monthly dividend of $0.085 on 4/7/22, and Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.055 on 4/14/22. As a percentage of CMTG's recent stock price of $17.75, this dividend works out to approximately 2.08%, so look for shares of Claros Mortgage Trust Inc to trade 2.08% lower — all else being equal — when CMTG shares open for trading on 3/30/22. Similarly, investors should look for RIOCF to open 0.42% lower in price and for OR to open 0.42% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CMTG, RIOCF, and OR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Claros Mortgage Trust Inc (Symbol: CMTG):



RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (Symbol: RIOCF):



Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (Symbol: OR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 8.34% for Claros Mortgage Trust Inc, 4.99% for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust, and 1.69% for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd.

In Monday trading, Claros Mortgage Trust Inc shares are currently off about 0.6%, RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust shares are up about 1%, and Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd shares are off about 1.7% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.