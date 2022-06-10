Ex-Dividend Reminder: Civitas Resources, Crescent Point Energy and SFL Corporation

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/14/22, Civitas Resources Inc (Symbol: CIVI), Crescent Point Energy Corp (Symbol: CPG), and SFL Corporation Ltd (Symbol: SFL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Civitas Resources Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.4625 on 6/29/22, Crescent Point Energy Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.065 on 7/4/22, and SFL Corporation Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.22 on 6/29/22. As a percentage of CIVI's recent stock price of $80.50, this dividend works out to approximately 0.57%, so look for shares of Civitas Resources Inc to trade 0.57% lower — all else being equal — when CIVI shares open for trading on 6/14/22. Similarly, investors should look for CPG to open 0.64% lower in price and for SFL to open 2.05% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CIVI, CPG, and SFL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Civitas Resources Inc (Symbol: CIVI):



Crescent Point Energy Corp (Symbol: CPG):



SFL Corporation Ltd (Symbol: SFL):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.30% for Civitas Resources Inc, 2.56% for Crescent Point Energy Corp, and 8.21% for SFL Corporation Ltd.

In Friday trading, Civitas Resources Inc shares are currently off about 1.2%, Crescent Point Energy Corp shares are off about 2.7%, and SFL Corporation Ltd shares are off about 0.9% on the day.

