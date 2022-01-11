Ex-Dividend Reminder: City Holding, Saul Centers and BankUnited

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/13/22, City Holding Co. (Symbol: CHCO), Saul Centers Inc (Symbol: BFS), and BankUnited Inc. (Symbol: BKU) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. City Holding Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.60 on 1/31/22, Saul Centers Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.57 on 1/31/22, and BankUnited Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.23 on 1/31/22. As a percentage of CHCO's recent stock price of $86.10, this dividend works out to approximately 0.70%, so look for shares of City Holding Co. to trade 0.70% lower — all else being equal — when CHCO shares open for trading on 1/13/22. Similarly, investors should look for BFS to open 1.06% lower in price and for BKU to open 0.50% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CHCO, BFS, and BKU, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

City Holding Co. (Symbol: CHCO):



Saul Centers Inc (Symbol: BFS):



BankUnited Inc. (Symbol: BKU):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.79% for City Holding Co., 4.24% for Saul Centers Inc, and 1.99% for BankUnited Inc..

In Tuesday trading, City Holding Co. shares are currently up about 0.1%, Saul Centers Inc shares are down about 0.4%, and BankUnited Inc. shares are up about 0.1% on the day.

