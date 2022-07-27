Ex-Dividend Reminder: Citigroup, Omega Healthcare Investors and Ally Financial

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 7/29/22, Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C), Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (Symbol: OHI), and Ally Financial Inc (Symbol: ALLY) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Citigroup Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.51 on 8/26/22, Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.67 on 8/15/22, and Ally Financial Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 8/15/22. As a percentage of C's recent stock price of $51.85, this dividend works out to approximately 0.98%, so look for shares of Citigroup Inc to trade 0.98% lower — all else being equal — when C shares open for trading on 7/29/22. Similarly, investors should look for OHI to open 2.17% lower in price and for ALLY to open 0.93% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for C, OHI, and ALLY, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C):



Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (Symbol: OHI):



Ally Financial Inc (Symbol: ALLY):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.93% for Citigroup Inc, 8.67% for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc., and 3.72% for Ally Financial Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Citigroup Inc shares are currently up about 0.9%, Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. shares are off about 0.3%, and Ally Financial Inc shares are up about 1.5% on the day.

