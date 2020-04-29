Ex-Dividend Reminder: Citigroup, Moelis & Company and Texas Instruments

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/1/20, Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C), Moelis & Company Class A (Symbol: MC), and Texas Instruments Inc. (Symbol: TXN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Citigroup Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.51 on 5/22/20, Moelis & Company Class A will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.255 on 6/30/20, and Texas Instruments Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.90 on 5/18/20. As a percentage of C's recent stock price of $49.24, this dividend works out to approximately 1.04%, so look for shares of Citigroup Inc to trade 1.04% lower — all else being equal — when C shares open for trading on 5/1/20. Similarly, investors should look for MC to open 0.86% lower in price and for TXN to open 0.77% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for C, MC, and TXN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C):



Moelis & Company Class A (Symbol: MC):



Texas Instruments Inc. (Symbol: TXN):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.14% for Citigroup Inc, 3.45% for Moelis & Company Class A, and 3.10% for Texas Instruments Inc..

In Wednesday trading, Citigroup Inc shares are currently up about 4.3%, Moelis & Company Class A shares are up about 1.2%, and Texas Instruments Inc. shares are up about 1.7% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.