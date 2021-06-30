Ex-Dividend Reminder: Cisco Systems, QAD and Werner Enterprises

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 7/2/21, Cisco Systems Inc (Symbol: CSCO), QAD, Inc. (Symbol: QADA), and Werner Enterprises, Inc. (Symbol: WERN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Cisco Systems Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.37 on 7/28/21, QAD, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.072 on 7/13/21, and Werner Enterprises, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 7/20/21. As a percentage of CSCO's recent stock price of $52.77, this dividend works out to approximately 0.70%, so look for shares of Cisco Systems Inc to trade 0.70% lower — all else being equal — when CSCO shares open for trading on 7/2/21. Similarly, investors should look for QADA to open 0.08% lower in price and for WERN to open 0.27% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CSCO, QADA, and WERN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Cisco Systems Inc (Symbol: CSCO):



QAD, Inc. (Symbol: QADA):



Werner Enterprises, Inc. (Symbol: WERN):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.80% for Cisco Systems Inc, 0.33% for QAD, Inc., and 1.08% for Werner Enterprises, Inc..

In Wednesday trading, Cisco Systems Inc shares are currently off about 0.3%, QAD, Inc. shares are up about 0.3%, and Werner Enterprises, Inc. shares are trading flat on the day.

