Ex-Dividend Reminder: Cincinnati Financial, Ares Management and American International Group

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/15/22, Cincinnati Financial Corp. (Symbol: CINF), Ares Management Corp (Symbol: ARES), and American International Group Inc (Symbol: AIG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Cincinnati Financial Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.69 on 10/14/22, Ares Management Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.61 on 9/30/22, and American International Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.32 on 9/30/22. As a percentage of CINF's recent stock price of $101.07, this dividend works out to approximately 0.68%, so look for shares of Cincinnati Financial Corp. to trade 0.68% lower — all else being equal — when CINF shares open for trading on 9/15/22. Similarly, investors should look for ARES to open 0.80% lower in price and for AIG to open 0.58% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CINF, ARES, and AIG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. (Symbol: CINF):



Ares Management Corp (Symbol: ARES):



American International Group Inc (Symbol: AIG):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.73% for Cincinnati Financial Corp., 3.19% for Ares Management Corp, and 2.31% for American International Group Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Cincinnati Financial Corp. shares are currently off about 1.5%, Ares Management Corp shares are off about 2.9%, and American International Group Inc shares are down about 2% on the day.

