Ex-Dividend Reminder: Cigna, First American Financial and Pjt Partners

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/7/22, Cigna Corp (Symbol: CI), First American Financial Corp (Symbol: FAF), and Pjt Partners Inc Class A (Symbol: PJT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Cigna Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.12 on 6/23/22, First American Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.51 on 6/15/22, and Pjt Partners Inc Class A will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 6/22/22. As a percentage of CI's recent stock price of $262.39, this dividend works out to approximately 0.43%, so look for shares of Cigna Corp to trade 0.43% lower — all else being equal — when CI shares open for trading on 6/7/22. Similarly, investors should look for FAF to open 0.86% lower in price and for PJT to open 0.32% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CI, FAF, and PJT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Cigna Corp (Symbol: CI):



First American Financial Corp (Symbol: FAF):



Pjt Partners Inc Class A (Symbol: PJT):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.71% for Cigna Corp, 3.43% for First American Financial Corp, and 1.28% for Pjt Partners Inc Class A.

In Friday trading, Cigna Corp shares are currently off about 0.4%, First American Financial Corp shares are down about 1%, and Pjt Partners Inc Class A shares are off about 0.6% on the day.

