Ex-Dividend Reminder: Cigna, Becton, Dickinson and Meta Financial Group

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/9/20, Cigna Corp (Symbol: CI), Becton, Dickinson & Co (Symbol: BDX), and Meta Financial Group Inc (Symbol: CASH) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Cigna Corp will pay its annual dividend of $0.04 on 4/9/20, Becton, Dickinson & Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.79 on 3/31/20, and Meta Financial Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 4/1/20. As a percentage of CI's recent stock price of $203.90, this dividend works out to approximately 0.02%, so look for shares of Cigna Corp to trade 0.02% lower — all else being equal — when CI shares open for trading on 3/9/20. Similarly, investors should look for BDX to open 0.32% lower in price and for CASH to open 0.15% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CI, BDX, and CASH, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Cigna Corp (Symbol: CI):



Becton, Dickinson & Co (Symbol: BDX):



Meta Financial Group Inc (Symbol: CASH):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.02% for Cigna Corp , 1.30% for Becton, Dickinson & Co, and 0.60% for Meta Financial Group Inc.

In Thursday trading, Cigna Corp shares are currently off about 2.7%, Becton, Dickinson & Co shares are off about 1.3%, and Meta Financial Group Inc shares are off about 1.9% on the day.

