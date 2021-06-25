Ex-Dividend Reminder: CI Financial, Kirkland Lake Gold and FirstService

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/29/21, CI Financial Corphares (Symbol: CIXX), Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (Symbol: KL), and FirstService Corp (Symbol: FSV) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. CI Financial Corphares will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.18 on 7/15/21, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.1875 on 7/14/21, and FirstService Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.1825 on 7/7/21. As a percentage of CIXX's recent stock price of $18.79, this dividend works out to approximately 0.96%, so look for shares of CI Financial Corphares to trade 0.96% lower — all else being equal — when CIXX shares open for trading on 6/29/21. Similarly, investors should look for KL to open 0.47% lower in price and for FSV to open 0.10% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CIXX, KL, and FSV, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

CI Financial Corphares (Symbol: CIXX):



Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (Symbol: KL):



FirstService Corp (Symbol: FSV):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.83% for CI Financial Corphares, 1.86% for Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd, and 0.42% for FirstService Corp .

In Friday trading, CI Financial Corphares shares are currently up about 0.3%, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd shares are up about 1%, and FirstService Corp shares are trading flat on the day.

