Ex-Dividend Reminder: Churchill Downs, Dominion Energy and Perrigo

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/2/21, Churchill Downs, Inc. (Symbol: CHDN), Dominion Energy Inc (Symbol: D), and Perrigo Company plc (Symbol: PRGO) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Churchill Downs, Inc. will pay its annual dividend of $0.667 on 1/7/22, Dominion Energy Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.63 on 12/20/21, and Perrigo Company plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.24 on 12/21/21. As a percentage of CHDN's recent stock price of $227.94, this dividend works out to approximately 0.29%, so look for shares of Churchill Downs, Inc. to trade 0.29% lower — all else being equal — when CHDN shares open for trading on 12/2/21. Similarly, investors should look for D to open 0.86% lower in price and for PRGO to open 0.65% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. Perrigo Company plc (Symbol: PRGO) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 18+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for CHDN, D, and PRGO, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Churchill Downs, Inc. (Symbol: CHDN):



Dominion Energy Inc (Symbol: D):



Perrigo Company plc (Symbol: PRGO):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.29% for Churchill Downs, Inc., 3.43% for Dominion Energy Inc, and 2.59% for Perrigo Company plc.

In Tuesday trading, Churchill Downs, Inc. shares are currently off about 0.2%, Dominion Energy Inc shares are down about 1.4%, and Perrigo Company plc shares are off about 1% on the day.

