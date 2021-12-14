Ex-Dividend Reminder: Chubb, Renasant and Fidelity National Financial

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/16/21, Chubb Ltd (Symbol: CB), Renasant Corp (Symbol: RNST), and Fidelity National Financial Inc (Symbol: FNF) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Chubb Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.80 on 1/7/22, Renasant Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.22 on 1/1/22, and Fidelity National Financial Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.44 on 12/31/21. As a percentage of CB's recent stock price of $193.14, this dividend works out to approximately 0.41%, so look for shares of Chubb Ltd to trade 0.41% lower — all else being equal — when CB shares open for trading on 12/16/21. Similarly, investors should look for RNST to open 0.61% lower in price and for FNF to open 0.87% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CB, RNST, and FNF, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Chubb Ltd (Symbol: CB):



Renasant Corp (Symbol: RNST):



Fidelity National Financial Inc (Symbol: FNF):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.66% for Chubb Ltd, 2.42% for Renasant Corp, and 3.46% for Fidelity National Financial Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Chubb Ltd shares are currently up about 1.5%, Renasant Corp shares are up about 0.9%, and Fidelity National Financial Inc shares are up about 0.8% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.