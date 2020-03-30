Ex-Dividend Reminder: Choice Hotels International, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and Healthcare Trust Of America

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/1/20, Choice Hotels International, Inc. (Symbol: CHH), Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc (Symbol: HASI), and Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (Symbol: HTA) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Choice Hotels International, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.225 on 4/16/20, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.34 on 4/10/20, and Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.315 on 4/9/20. As a percentage of CHH's recent stock price of $61.61, this dividend works out to approximately 0.37%, so look for shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. to trade 0.37% lower — all else being equal — when CHH shares open for trading on 4/1/20. Similarly, investors should look for HASI to open 1.63% lower in price and for HTA to open 1.27% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CHH, HASI, and HTA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (Symbol: CHH):



Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc (Symbol: HASI):



Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (Symbol: HTA):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.46% for Choice Hotels International, Inc., 6.54% for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc, and 5.07% for Healthcare Trust Of America Inc.

In Monday trading, Choice Hotels International, Inc. shares are currently down about 3.5%, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc shares are up about 4.5%, and Healthcare Trust Of America Inc shares are down about 1.1% on the day.

