Ex-Dividend Reminder: Chimera Investment, Independence Realty Trust and Alexandria Real Estate

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/29/22, Chimera Investment Corp (Symbol: CIM), Independence Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: IRT), and Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (Symbol: ARE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Chimera Investment Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.23 on 10/31/22, Independence Realty Trust Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.14 on 10/21/22, and Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.18 on 10/14/22. As a percentage of CIM's recent stock price of $6.01, this dividend works out to approximately 3.82%, so look for shares of Chimera Investment Corp to trade 3.82% lower — all else being equal — when CIM shares open for trading on 9/29/22. Similarly, investors should look for IRT to open 0.83% lower in price and for ARE to open 0.84% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CIM, IRT, and ARE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Chimera Investment Corp (Symbol: CIM):



Independence Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: IRT):



Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (Symbol: ARE):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 15.30% for Chimera Investment Corp, 3.32% for Independence Realty Trust Inc, and 3.36% for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Chimera Investment Corp shares are currently up about 1.8%, Independence Realty Trust Inc shares are up about 0.8%, and Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc shares are up about 0.8% on the day.

