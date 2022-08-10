Ex-Dividend Reminder: Chemours, Coterra Energy and Enbridge

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/12/22, Chemours Co (Symbol: CC), Coterra Energy Inc (Symbol: CTRA), and Enbridge Inc (Symbol: ENB) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Chemours Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 9/15/22, Coterra Energy Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 8/25/22, and Enbridge Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.86 on 9/1/22. As a percentage of CC's recent stock price of $35.08, this dividend works out to approximately 0.71%, so look for shares of Chemours Co to trade 0.71% lower — all else being equal — when CC shares open for trading on 8/12/22. Similarly, investors should look for CTRA to open 0.54% lower in price and for ENB to open 1.97% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CC, CTRA, and ENB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Chemours Co (Symbol: CC):



Coterra Energy Inc (Symbol: CTRA):



Enbridge Inc (Symbol: ENB):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.85% for Chemours Co, 2.14% for Coterra Energy Inc, and 7.87% for Enbridge Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Chemours Co shares are currently up about 1.9%, Coterra Energy Inc shares are off about 0.3%, and Enbridge Inc shares are up about 0.6% on the day.

