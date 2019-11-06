Ex-Dividend Reminder: Chemed, Webster Financial and Alexander & Baldwin

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/7/19, Chemed Corp (Symbol: CHE), Webster Financial Corp (Symbol: WBS), and Alexander & Baldwin Inc (Symbol: ALEX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Chemed Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.32 on 12/2/19, Webster Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 11/26/19, and Alexander & Baldwin Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.19 on 12/5/19. As a percentage of CHE's recent stock price of $410.93, this dividend works out to approximately 0.08%, so look for shares of Chemed Corp to trade 0.08% lower — all else being equal — when CHE shares open for trading on 11/7/19. Similarly, investors should look for WBS to open 0.84% lower in price and for ALEX to open 0.82% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CHE, WBS, and ALEX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Chemed Corp (Symbol: CHE):



Webster Financial Corp (Symbol: WBS):



Alexander & Baldwin Inc (Symbol: ALEX):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.31% for Chemed Corp, 3.36% for Webster Financial Corp , and 3.28% for Alexander & Baldwin Inc .

In Wednesday trading, Chemed Corp shares are currently trading flat, Webster Financial Corp shares are off about 1.3%, and Alexander & Baldwin Inc shares are up about 0.1% on the day.

