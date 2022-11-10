Markets
CAKE

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Cheesecake Factory, Walgreens Boots Alliance and Exelon

November 10, 2022 — 11:00 am EST

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/14/22, Cheesecake Factory Inc. (Symbol: CAKE), Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (Symbol: WBA), and Exelon Corp (Symbol: EXC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Cheesecake Factory Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.27 on 11/28/22, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.48 on 12/12/22, and Exelon Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.3375 on 12/9/22. As a percentage of CAKE's recent stock price of $34.34, this dividend works out to approximately 0.79%, so look for shares of Cheesecake Factory Inc. to trade 0.79% lower — all else being equal — when CAKE shares open for trading on 11/14/22. Similarly, investors should look for WBA to open 1.27% lower in price and for EXC to open 0.88% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CAKE, WBA, and EXC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Cheesecake Factory Inc. (Symbol: CAKE):

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (Symbol: WBA):

Exelon Corp (Symbol: EXC):

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.15% for Cheesecake Factory Inc., 5.10% for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, and 3.51% for Exelon Corp.

In Thursday trading, Cheesecake Factory Inc. shares are currently up about 3.9%, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc shares are up about 2.1%, and Exelon Corp shares are up about 2.1% on the day.

