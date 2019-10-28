Ex-Dividend Reminder: Chatham Lodging Trust, EPR Properties and Texas Instruments

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/30/19, Chatham Lodging Trust (Symbol: CLDT), EPR Properties (Symbol: EPR), and Texas Instruments Inc. (Symbol: TXN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Chatham Lodging Trust will pay its monthly dividend of $0.11 on 11/29/19, EPR Properties will pay its monthly dividend of $0.375 on 11/15/19, and Texas Instruments Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.90 on 11/18/19. As a percentage of CLDT's recent stock price of $17.93, this dividend works out to approximately 0.61%, so look for shares of Chatham Lodging Trust to trade 0.61% lower — all else being equal — when CLDT shares open for trading on 10/30/19. Similarly, investors should look for EPR to open 0.48% lower in price and for TXN to open 0.74% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CLDT, EPR, and TXN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Chatham Lodging Trust (Symbol: CLDT):



EPR Properties (Symbol: EPR):



Texas Instruments Inc. (Symbol: TXN):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 7.36% for Chatham Lodging Trust, 5.76% for EPR Properties, and 2.96% for Texas Instruments Inc..

In Monday trading, Chatham Lodging Trust shares are currently up about 0.1%, EPR Properties shares are down about 0.1%, and Texas Instruments Inc. shares are up about 1% on the day.

