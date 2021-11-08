Ex-Dividend Reminder: Charles Schwab, ArcBest and Eaton

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/10/21, The Charles Schwab Corporation (Symbol: SCHW), ArcBest Corp (Symbol: ARCB), and Eaton Corp plc (Symbol: ETN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. The Charles Schwab Corporation will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.18 on 11/26/21, ArcBest Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.08 on 11/26/21, and Eaton Corp plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.76 on 11/30/21. As a percentage of SCHW's recent stock price of $82.24, this dividend works out to approximately 0.22%, so look for shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation to trade 0.22% lower — all else being equal — when SCHW shares open for trading on 11/10/21. Similarly, investors should look for ARCB to open 0.07% lower in price and for ETN to open 0.44% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SCHW, ARCB, and ETN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

The Charles Schwab Corporation (Symbol: SCHW):



ArcBest Corp (Symbol: ARCB):



Eaton Corp plc (Symbol: ETN):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.88% for The Charles Schwab Corporation, 0.28% for ArcBest Corp, and 1.75% for Eaton Corp plc.

In Monday trading, The Charles Schwab Corporation shares are currently up about 1.3%, ArcBest Corp shares are up about 2.5%, and Eaton Corp plc shares are up about 1.2% on the day.

