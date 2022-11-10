Ex-Dividend Reminder: CF Industries Holdings, Vulcan Materials and Constellation Energy

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/14/22, CF Industries Holdings Inc (Symbol: CF), Vulcan Materials Co (Symbol: VMC), and Constellation Energy Corporation (Symbol: CEG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. CF Industries Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 11/30/22, Vulcan Materials Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 12/5/22, and Constellation Energy Corporation will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.141 on 12/9/22. As a percentage of CF's recent stock price of $104.97, this dividend works out to approximately 0.38%, so look for shares of CF Industries Holdings Inc to trade 0.38% lower — all else being equal — when CF shares open for trading on 11/14/22. Similarly, investors should look for VMC to open 0.22% lower in price and for CEG to open 0.16% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CF, VMC, and CEG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

CF Industries Holdings Inc (Symbol: CF):



Vulcan Materials Co (Symbol: VMC):



Constellation Energy Corporation (Symbol: CEG):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.52% for CF Industries Holdings Inc, 0.89% for Vulcan Materials Co, and 0.64% for Constellation Energy Corporation.

In Thursday trading, CF Industries Holdings Inc shares are currently up about 0.3%, Vulcan Materials Co shares are up about 6.1%, and Constellation Energy Corporation shares are up about 1.2% on the day.

